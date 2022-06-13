e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: As active cases continue to rise, NMMC records 1,609 new cases of Covid in June

At present, 916 people are in home isolation, and 14 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

While there has been no death reported due to Covid-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than three months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction. In June so far, a total of 1,609 new cases of Covid have been reported in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly on a daily basis. Active cases that had come to a single digit reached 1,173 on June 12. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 12, a total of 51 patients got discharged and in the last six days, more than 100 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city.

According to a senior civic official, the positivity rate is higher than 2 per cent in the city.

So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid has been reported in the city.

article-image

