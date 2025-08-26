 Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka

Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka

A tragic honour killing in Maharashtra's Golegaon involves a father murdering his 19-year-old daughter, Sanjeevani Kamale, and her lover, Lakhan Bhandare. The bodies were disposed of in a well, and the father reported the crime to the police afterwards.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka | FPJ

Nanded: A heart-wrenching case of honour killing has come to light from Maharashtra. This incident of double murder in Golegaon of Umri taluka of Nanded district has shaken the entire area. It is alleged that the father brutally murdered his own 19-year-old married daughter and her lover and threw the bodies of both of them in a well filled with water. The most shocking thing was that after the incident, the accused father himself reached the police station and informed the police about the murder.

Daughter-In-Law Caught With Lover

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevani Kamale and Lakhan Bhandare, both 19 years old. With the help of police and villagers, Sanjeevani's body was taken out of the well, while the search for Lakhan continued till late night. The deceased Sanjeevani Surane was a resident of Borjunni in Umri taluka. Both Golegaon and Borjunni villages are next to each other.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka
Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka
Tamil Nadu: 5 Govt School Teachers Transferred Amid Sexual Harassment Complaints From Girl Students
Tamil Nadu: 5 Govt School Teachers Transferred Amid Sexual Harassment Complaints From Girl Students
Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol Unveiled! First Look Of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Adorning 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver | VIDEOS
Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol Unveiled! First Look Of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Adorning 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver | VIDEOS
Working For 16 Hours Straight, Security Guard Falls On Tracks While 'Sleepwalking' At Ragigudda Metro Station In Bengaluru; WATCH VIDEO
Working For 16 Hours Straight, Security Guard Falls On Tracks While 'Sleepwalking' At Ragigudda Metro Station In Bengaluru; WATCH VIDEO

Sanjeevani was married with great pomp to Sudhakar Kamale, a resident of Golegaon, a year ago. Before marriage, Sanjeevani had a love affair with Lakhan Bhandari. Even after their marriage, they remained in touch on the phone. On Monday, when Sanjeevani's in-laws were out of the house, she called Lakhan home. Suddenly, the husband and other members of the in-laws returned and saw both of them in an objectionable condition. After this, the husband called the father-in-law and asked him to take Sanjeevani to her maternal home, according to a report by Patrika.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Father Kills Four Children, Then Himself After Domestic Dispute
article-image

Father, Grandfather And Uncle Prime Suspects

It is alleged that Sanjeevani's father Maruti Surne, uncle Madhav Surne and grandfather Laxman Surne reached her in-laws' house in Golegaon. The three brutally beat the daughter and her lover while taking them with them and then killed both of them. After the murder, the bodies were thrown into the well. On Monday evening around five o'clock, Maruti reached Umri police station and confessed the whole matter.

As soon as the information was received, police officers reached the spot. By late evening, Sanjeevani's body was taken out, while the search for the lover's body was going on. In this case, the police have arrested the deceased Sanjeevani's father, grandfather and uncle. This incident has created a sensation in the entire district and there is an atmosphere of panic in the village.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri...

Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri...

Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol Unveiled! First Look Of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Adorning 69 Kg Gold &...

Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol Unveiled! First Look Of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Adorning 69 Kg Gold &...

Maharashtra Govt Forms 12-Member Committee To Study Pigeon Feeding & Public Health Impact

Maharashtra Govt Forms 12-Member Committee To Study Pigeon Feeding & Public Health Impact

Mumbai: 3 Days On, Railway Police Yet To Trace Man Accused Of Killing & Dumping Toddler In...

Mumbai: 3 Days On, Railway Police Yet To Trace Man Accused Of Killing & Dumping Toddler In...

Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane

Maharashtra Politics: Former MNS & NCP-SP Corporators Switch Sides, Join Shiv Sena In Thane