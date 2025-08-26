Nanded Honour Killing: Father Kills Married Teen Daughter After Catching Her With Lover In Umri Taluka | FPJ

Nanded: A heart-wrenching case of honour killing has come to light from Maharashtra. This incident of double murder in Golegaon of Umri taluka of Nanded district has shaken the entire area. It is alleged that the father brutally murdered his own 19-year-old married daughter and her lover and threw the bodies of both of them in a well filled with water. The most shocking thing was that after the incident, the accused father himself reached the police station and informed the police about the murder.

Daughter-In-Law Caught With Lover

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevani Kamale and Lakhan Bhandare, both 19 years old. With the help of police and villagers, Sanjeevani's body was taken out of the well, while the search for Lakhan continued till late night. The deceased Sanjeevani Surane was a resident of Borjunni in Umri taluka. Both Golegaon and Borjunni villages are next to each other.

Also Watch:

Sanjeevani was married with great pomp to Sudhakar Kamale, a resident of Golegaon, a year ago. Before marriage, Sanjeevani had a love affair with Lakhan Bhandari. Even after their marriage, they remained in touch on the phone. On Monday, when Sanjeevani's in-laws were out of the house, she called Lakhan home. Suddenly, the husband and other members of the in-laws returned and saw both of them in an objectionable condition. After this, the husband called the father-in-law and asked him to take Sanjeevani to her maternal home, according to a report by Patrika.

Father, Grandfather And Uncle Prime Suspects

It is alleged that Sanjeevani's father Maruti Surne, uncle Madhav Surne and grandfather Laxman Surne reached her in-laws' house in Golegaon. The three brutally beat the daughter and her lover while taking them with them and then killed both of them. After the murder, the bodies were thrown into the well. On Monday evening around five o'clock, Maruti reached Umri police station and confessed the whole matter.

As soon as the information was received, police officers reached the spot. By late evening, Sanjeevani's body was taken out, while the search for the lover's body was going on. In this case, the police have arrested the deceased Sanjeevani's father, grandfather and uncle. This incident has created a sensation in the entire district and there is an atmosphere of panic in the village.