Navi Mumbai: NMMC ward formation available at civic headquarters and online

The final ward formation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Election - 2022 has been published in the Government Gazette dated May 11, 2022.

The civic body issued a press note stating that citizens should note that the copy of the final ward formation notification (Marathi and English), map, and all the appendices have been published on the notice board at NMMC Headquarters and all ward Offices. In addition, the details are available on the website www.nmmc.gov.in.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to announce the schedule for elections of local bodies, whose terms expired long ago.

The term of NMMC had already expired in May 2020. The election process was underway but it could not be completed due to a sudden outbreak of the pandemic. Later, the process was again put on hold over the OBC quota. Now, after the SC order, the election process has started again.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:45 AM IST