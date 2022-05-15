Affordability and safety make Navi Mumbai sought after destination for homebuyers

Navi Mumbai: Day two of the four-day property exhibition of the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) saw good footfall of prospective homebuyers. Keeping in mind the present level of demand, most developers at the exhibition have come up with affordable homes.

Commissioner of Police Bipin Kumar Singh also visited the exhibition and praised the developers’ body for holding the exhibition.

Singh said that Navi Mumbai is one of the most sought-after destinations for homebuyers, due to the fact that the city is safe and there is availability of affordable homes with good connectivity.

As BANM reiterated always that the exhibition caters to every homebuyer, the availability of affordable homes supports the claim. Vishesh Gropu which has been in the luxury home segment has also entered the affordable segment. The group offers affordable homes at Rs 19 lakh at Balaji Avante near Panvel.

In addition, it will launch three more projects this year all projects will be in the affordable segment. Devendra Kedia, COO at Balaji Symphony of Vishesh Group says the demand for affordable homes is rising and they are ready to meet the demand.

“Apart from the luxury segment, they will continue to offer homes in the affordable segment,” said Kedia. he added that they are also launching luxury segment homes in Panvel.

Even a few developers from Khopoli are offering 1RK at Rs 13 lakh. Homebuyers expressed happiness over a number of properties available under their budget in the much-awaited property exhibition.

The property exhibition is being organized after a gap of three years at an open space opposite of CIDCO Exhibition centre in Vashi. Haresh Chheda, President of BANM said that there expect more footfall on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:39 AM IST