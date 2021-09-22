Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccines 95% eligible population with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that it has already vaccinated around 95 percent of eligible citizens under its jurisdiction with the first dose. However, the number of people who have been administered the second dose is around 35 percent. Under the NMMC jurisdiction, the eligible population is around 11 lakhs.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, a total of 10,03,071 citizens which is around 95% of the eligible population have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

However, the number of citizens given the second dose of vaccination is around 4,58,195 which is around 43 % of the total eligible population.

“In the last one month, we received an adequate supply of Covid vaccine and in just 20 days, around 1,46,627 citizens were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,20439 citizens were vaccinated with the second dose.

With the availability of an adequate number of vaccine doses, the civic body increased the number of immunization centers to protect as many citizens as possible through vaccination. Similarly, on September 17, the vaccination drive was conducted at around 100 centres for the first dose of the Covishield vaccine and around 36,000 citizens were administered the vaccine.

In addition, the civic body also vaccinate around 18,391 potential super spreaders across the city. the civic body also conducted special vaccination drives for the homeless, destitute citizens, red light areas and remote quarry areas.

In order to ensure that people who are bedridden due to illness or old age are not deprived of COVID vaccination and civic body started door-to-door vaccination drive for them in June. In addition, a total of 273 pregnant women and 176 lactating mothers have also been administered with the COVID vaccine in special covid Similarly, a total of 669 school teachers were vaccinated as per government directives.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:45 PM IST