Navi Mumbai: Father held for killing four-year-old son at Sanpada railway station

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old father was arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son at Sanpada railway station on Monday morning. The accused allegedly banged his son on platform number 3 following a quarrel with his second wife.

Police said that the deceased son was from his first wife and he banged him following a quarrel with his second wife.

The accused was identified as Sakalsing Haridas Pawar, a native of Yawatmal and he was residing with his family under the flyover at Sanpada highway.

According to police, Pawar had a quarrel with his second wife on September 19 and this continued when they were roaming at platform number 3 of Sanpada station in Navi Mumbai.

Vishnu Kearkar, senior police inspector from Vashi GRP said that the incident occurred around 8.45 am on Monday morning. “Initially, Pawar lied that he did not bang his son. However, the CCTV footage showed that he was walking along with his family and having a verbal argument, and suddenly he banged his son on the platform,” said Kesarkar.

According to police, they were living under the flyover for over two years and they were dependent mostly on begging. “We have not found any role of the second wife in the killing of the minor,” said Kesarkar. The father was arrested under sector 302 of IPC.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:31 PM IST