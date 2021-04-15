Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates over 1.5 lakh citizens, 50,000 in just one week

Despite a pause in the vaccination drive due to a shortage of Covisheild vaccines, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) inoculated more than 1.5 lakh citizens. Interestingly, the civic body vaccinated around 50,000 citizens in the last week.

The maximum number of beneficiaries are senior citizens as around 52,000 of them are already vaccinated.

Amid the rising number of positive cases of COVID 19, the civic body is putting its efforts to vaccinate maximum number of citizens who are allowed by the central government.

After the senior citizens, citizens above 45 years and below 60 years have been vaccinated. “Vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age was started on April 1. So far, a total of 50,577 citizens above 45 and less than 60 years have been vaccinated,” said a senior civic official.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, while the vaccination drive was started on January 16, till April 4, around 100,000 people were vaccinated. However, by April 14, the civic body has already administered the vaccine to a total of 1,58,270 citizens.