COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief assures no dearth of beds for patients

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has assured that there is no dearth of oxygen beds in the city after complaints poured that patients struggled to get beds last week. The civic chief also assured that the civic body will soon increase the number of ICU beds and ventilators to meet the demand.

Bangar said that the ICU beds available with the civic body will be allotted through the call centre, depending upon the severity of the patients. “The call centre is manned by expert doctors and ICU beds will be given as per the need and sequence,” said Bangar, adding that 80 percent of the beds in private hospitals including ICU beds are now controlled by the civic body.

The city has a sufficient number of general and oxygen beds. “Around 600 oxygen beds at the CIDCO exhibition centre and 300 beds at the Radha Swami Satsang centre are available,” said Bangar. He added that around 500 oxygen beds at the Export centre in Turbhe is available and it will start admitting patients only after there is rise in demand.