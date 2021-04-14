COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: State reserves homes for covid warriors in CIDCO’s housing scheme

COVID warriors like district administration employees, police personnel, home guard, anganwadi workers, among others will get reservation in CIDCO’s housing scheme in Taloja, announced Eknath Khadse, Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra state. He said that COVID warriors have rendered incomparable service during COVID 19 period and they deserve respect from the state.

CIDCO has a housing scheme called "Book My CIDCO Home Scheme" for the economically weaker sections and low-income groups in Taloja node in Navi Mumbai. Under this scheme, 842 flats are available in economically weaker sections (EWS), 1381 flats in the low-income group (LIG) and 1482 flats in the low-income group for the police.