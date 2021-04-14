COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: State reserves homes for covid warriors in CIDCO’s housing scheme

COVID warriors like district administration employees, police personnel, home guard, anganwadi workers, among others will get reservation in CIDCO’s housing scheme in Taloja, announced Eknath Khadse, Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra state. He said that COVID warriors have rendered incomparable service during COVID 19 period and they deserve respect from the state.
CIDCO has a housing scheme called "Book My CIDCO Home Scheme" for the economically weaker sections and low-income groups in Taloja node in Navi Mumbai. Under this scheme, 842 flats are available in economically weaker sections (EWS), 1381 flats in the low-income group (LIG) and 1482 flats in the low-income group for the police.
“EWS flats will cost between Rs 19.84 lakh and Rs 21.56 lakh, while LIG flats will cost between Rs 27.94 lakh and Rs 31.43 lakh. The scheme will cover health care workers including the district administration employees, police personnel, home guard, anganwadi workers, accounting and treasury, food and civil supplies, water supply, and sanitation among others,” said Shinde.
Shinde added that they have rendered incomparable service during the pandemic. “Some have even lost their lives while executing duties. The state government has decided to provide houses to these COVID warriors through CIDCO in the spirit that they should be given due respect for their achievements,” said Shinde. He added that if a Covid warrior had died during the Covid period, his spouse or heir will also benefit from these houses.