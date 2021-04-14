Navi Mumbai: Amid shortage, NMMC to get 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators

In the next three days, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get 70 ICU beds and by April 25, the civic body will get a total of 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators in phases at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Eknath Shinde, the Guardian Minister of Thane district, visited the MGM Hospital in Kamothe to check the facilities.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two months, the civic body is facing a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators. After an agreement with the Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul, the civic body has already got a total of 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators there last year. However, that number is insufficient with the current number of patients.

Most of the private hospitals have exhausted their ICU beds and ventilators and very few beds are remaining. As per the dashboard for beds availability for COVID 19 patients, there are 50 ICU beds and 39 ventilators available under the NMMC jurisdiction.

“In the next three days, 70 ICU beds will be available at MGM Kamothe and by April 25, a total of 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators will be available in phases,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner. He added that ICU beds are allotted as per the medical conditions of the patients.

Bangar also apprised Guardian Minister Shinde about the current situation in Navi Mumbai and the preventive measures being taken by the Corporation for this purpose as well as the prompt increase in the hospital facilities.