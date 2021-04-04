CIDCO sets up two dedicated COVID centres in Kalamboli and Panvel

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) set up two dedicated Covid Health Centre in Kalamboli and Drongiri to cater to patients of the region. Both the health centres were inaugurated online on Friday.

While Kalamboli health centre has 60 oxygen and 12 ICU beds, the Dronagiri centre has 50 oxygen beds. Both the facilities have been created within a month's time. Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Thane inaugurated online.

Considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, the state government directed CIDCO to create a modern health infrastructure at two places in Uran and Panvel region. Accordingly, CIDCO set up the first hospital at Community Centre in Sector 5E, Kalamboli within 30 days that comprises 72 beds capacity with 60 oxygen and 12 ICU beds at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

This hospital has various features like the patient flow is designed by setting a contactless system as a precautionary measure to protect the medical staff from the transmission while treating the patients.

Keeping in mind the necessities of patients, arrangements of warm water and RO/UV drinking has been made at each floor and there are separate bathrooms for male and female patients. The dedicated COVID Health Center is transferred to Panvel Municipal Corporation and the PMC will be responsible for the administration and management of the hospital.

Besides this, CIDCO has also developed a hospital at the CIDCO training center in Dronagiri in Uran within 25 days with 50 oxygen bed capacity costing Rs. 73 crores. The said hospital has been transferred to Medical Superintendent.