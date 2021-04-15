Navi Mumbai: NMMC reserves 80% beds in private hospitals after surge in active COVID-19 cases

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed all the private hospitals in the city to reserve 80 per cent of beds for COVID patients and these beds will be controlled by the civic body. The civic body has taken the step after COVID-19 patients faced difficulties in getting beds last week.

Given the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the emphasis is on increasing hospital facilities. In view of this, the civic body has already decided to increase the number of ICU beds and ventilators in private COVID hospitals.

Specifically, only those patients who actually need ICU beds and ventilators should be provided with these facilities through the nodal officers appointed by the Corporation on a hospital-wise basis.

Over the past week, patients with severe symptoms have been having difficulty accessing ICU beds and ventilators. “The order, issued on April 14, 2021, clarifies that 80 per cent of beds in private COVID hospitals will be controlled by the NMMC,” said a senior civic official.

The helpline 022-27567460 has been set up by the NMMC to ensure that the citizens do not face any difficulty in obtaining beds.

Meanwhile, the private hospital management has been directed to give priority to the patients referred through the helpline. “The hospitals have to display the information of these 80 per cent beds controlled by the Corporation and 20 per cent beds controlled by the hospital management on their billboards. It is important to display information on patient beds,” added the official.