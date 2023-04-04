Navi Mumbai: NMMC upgrades dialysis facility at Vashi hospital

Dialysis facility at civic-run Vashi hospital | Sourced Photo

There is an increase in the number of patients coming for dialysis post-COVID. To meet the requirement, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken positive steps to provide additional dialysis facilities at Vashi Hospital.

A10-bed dialysis facility was already available at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Vashi Public Hospital. After a rise in the number of patients, it has become necessary to augument it, with the changing technology.

Considering this matter, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade and Medical Health Officer Dr Pramod Patil took a positive decision to upgrade it.

The facility has been updated under the CSR fund received from Aditya Birla Capital, an industry group, in collaboration with Pride India, a charitable organization.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide better facilities to the patients who need dialysis in the NMMC area and 12 patients can be hemodialyzed here per day from 8 am to 6 pm daily.