Navi Mumbai: Mauritius Health Minister visits NMMC’s Vashi Public Hospital, praises cleanliness and digitisation

Mauritius Health Minister visits NMMC’s Vashi Public Hospital, praises cleanliness and digitisation | Amit Srivastava

Health Minister of Mauritius Dr. Kailash Kumar Singh Jagutpal along with Senior Chief Executive Officer Shri. Devichand Anandi Ray Seevuruthoon, Digital Health Services Officer Dr. Bholah Mamal as well as Director of Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology Delhi Ravindra Kumar paid a special visit to NMMC Hospital, Vashi. They inspected the E-Hospital and AYUSH Center functioning in Vashi hospital.

Mauritius health minister inspecting hospital facilities across cities

Health Minister of Mauritius Dr. Jagutpal and his officials are visiting private and government hospitals in various cities of India and are inspecting the e-hospital and AYUSH center there and learning about its functioning. As part of it, he also visited and inspected private hospitals like Tata and Apollo. On this occasion, Medical Health Officer of NMMC Dr. Pramod Patil, Medical Superintendent of Vashi Public Hospital. Prashant Jawade and other municipal officials were present.

Patients rush controlled with digitisation, city and hospitals are clean: Mauritius health min

During this visit, the Minister of Health of Mauritius said that the population of Mauritius is 12.7 lakhs, although the population of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area is more than 15 lakhs. “Due to proper use of digitization and planning, the rush of patients is properly controlled. He also praised the hospital management for the cleanliness of the hospital despite being so crowded.

He observed that not only the city of Navi Mumbai is clean, but the hospitals here are also clean. During this visit, he also visited the blood bank, trauma center of the hospital and gave feedback that he was inspired by the working method of NMMC hospital. He also said that he will discuss the e-hospital system implemented in NMMC Hospital during the visit of the Prime Minister of India.