Navi Mumbai: NMMC to start 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination at civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will start 24 hours vaccination at three municipal hospitals from March 11. The decision has been taken after it was noticed that some people could not come to the centre for vaccination during day time due to official and personal works. The three vaccination centres are civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli.
“Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar decided to keep the vaccination centers of Vashi, Nerul and Airoli civic hospitals open 24 hours a day,” said a senior official from NMMC’s Health department. He added that the vaccination drive will continue on March 11, despite a holiday due to Maha Shivratri.
As per the government directive, at present 3 municipal hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli and 11 private hospitals are vaccinating. Last week, the civic body also added 4 municipal primary health centers for carrying out the vaccination drive. These civic health centres will conduct a vaccination drive 3 days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meanwhile, the civic body added 9 more primary civic health centers for vaccination drive in Belapur, Karave, Kukshet, Shirvane, Juhugaon, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha and Ilthanpada, taking the total number of vaccination centres 27. “We will increase the number of vaccination centres upto 32 by Friday,” said the official.
