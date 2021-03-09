COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues fresh guidelines; shops, malls, restaurants to close early

Amid the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in the MMR, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has changed the timings of restaurants, bars, shops, and malls from March 9. Now, all restaurants will be closed by 11 pm and malls by 10 pm.

The restaurants will operate with 50 per cent of their capacity.

The civic body issued a fresh circular on Tuesday about the change in timings of restaurants and shops in the city.

Earlier, restaurants were allowed to operate till 1 am and shops till 11 pm. However, with the issue of a fresh circular, all the shops including malls and shopping complexes will be closed by 10 pm and restaurants by 11 pm.

All the shops and restaurants will have to follow the SOP already issued by the state government. In the last month, the number of active cases has almost doubled in the city. While the civic body has increased the number of testing, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed the citizens to cooperate in following the COVID-19 norms.

Last week, the civic body in a joint operation with the Navi Mumbai police took action against people at the APMC market and penalised them.