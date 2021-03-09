Navi Mumbai: NMMC to clean roads and dividers with sewage treated water

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started using sewage-treated water for cleaning roads and dividers at important places in the city as part of the cleanliness survey 2021. This will not only save potable water but also keep city roads clean.
NMMC has “C-Tech” based sewage water treatment plants which is claimed to be the most Advanced Cyclic Effluent Treatment Technology in the World and also environment friendly. However, treated water is either used in few gardens and construction works or released in the sea.
Now, instead of releasing into the sea, the treated water will be used for cleaning roads and dividers. The civic body claims that it will not only save potable water but also use the treated water for a good reason.
While the NMMC is putting its best efforts to improve the city's cleanliness by implementing new concepts even it is many small but useful. The idea has been conceived by municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. Now busy roads under the NMMC area are being cleaned with treated water.
Since Navi Mumbai is centrally connected with major cities like Pune, Thane, Panvel and due to its proximity to the JNPT port, the roads here are heavily trafficked. Due to this continuous traffic, the main roads and sidewalks are covered with dust and they look blackened. Considering that this is also an important part of the city in terms of cleanliness, the civic body decided to clean the road with treated water. “If the treated water from the sewage treatment plant is used for washing the main roads, the treated water will be used for good reason and roads will also be cleaned,” said a senior civic official.
During the financial year 2021-22, the civic body expected to start around 40 MLD tertiary treatment of sewage water which will be supplied in the TTC Industrial area, and a revenue of around Rs 15 crores is expected.
Earlier, the civic body had planned to supply treated water to industries. However, due to a lack of infrastructure and willingness, the project got delayed.
