Navi Mumbai: NMMC to clean roads and dividers with sewage treated water

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started using sewage-treated water for cleaning roads and dividers at important places in the city as part of the cleanliness survey 2021. This will not only save potable water but also keep city roads clean.

NMMC has “C-Tech” based sewage water treatment plants which is claimed to be the most Advanced Cyclic Effluent Treatment Technology in the World and also environment friendly. However, treated water is either used in few gardens and construction works or released in the sea.

Now, instead of releasing into the sea, the treated water will be used for cleaning roads and dividers. The civic body claims that it will not only save potable water but also use the treated water for a good reason.

While the NMMC is putting its best efforts to improve the city's cleanliness by implementing new concepts even it is many small but useful. The idea has been conceived by municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. Now busy roads under the NMMC area are being cleaned with treated water.