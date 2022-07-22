Navi Mumbai: NMMC to rope in women’s self-help group to make tri-colour flags available for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will rope in Women’s Self-Help Groups to make available an adequate number of tri-colour flags for the “Har Ghar Tiranga ''initiative of the central government. The civic body conducted a workshop on women’s self-help groups where as many as 96 women’s self-help groups attended.

The civic body is taking a number of measures to create awareness regarding the initiative of the Central government to ensure that every house in the city hoists the tricolour flag between August 11 and August 17. However, the availability of an adequate number of tricolour flags is also explored.

At the workshop, Sujata Dhole, the additional commissioner said that if women's organizations like self-help groups get direct support and given scope, they can contribute to the nation and earn as well.

Dadasaheb Chabukswar, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department assured all support to women organisations for the making of tricolour flags. “The municipal corporation will give full support to the self-help groups in making tricolour flags. Flags of 12” X 18” inch size are to be made of Khadi, Spun, Wool, Silk, Polyester cloth will be required in large numbers,” said Chabukswar. He appealed to the 96 self-help groups present at the workshop to actively contribute to this patriotic work. Apart from this, he also said that the representatives of every women's organization and women's self-help group should take the initiative to reach the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to every home.

As per the guidelines of the central and state governments, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is being implemented from August 11 to August 17, 2022, to mark the 75th Independence Day under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the initiative, it is expected to hoist the tricolour on the maximum number of houses in the NMMC area as well as offices and establishments. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has instructed officials to use the various media to create public awareness for active participation from each and every citizen.