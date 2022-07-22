Exclusive: Mumbai girl scores 99% in CBSE Class 12 Science

Long awaited CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared today at cbseresults.nic.in. Mumbai's Jahnabi Roy from Ryan International, Kandivali scores 99% in CBSE Class 12 Science. She is also the state's JEE topper amongst girls.

While talking to The Free Press Journal Jahnabi shared her insights for preparation, "For my preparation, I strictly followed NCERT for all the subjects. I made sure to read between the lines and avoid missing any crucial information This helped me perfect my grasp on the concepts and apply them appropriately in the exam. Self discipline is the virtue that helped me adhere to my schedule and rigorous practice made me confident in the subjects. Recreational activities like yoga, karate, classical music and classical dance kept my mind stress-free and calm during the exam."

As the exams were conducted in two semesters this time that too term one being objective and term two being subjective. "Yes, I would say it was beneficial to have the exam conducted in two terms, this reduced the load of syllabus at a time and helped me focus on every concept. It improved my efficiency and gave me more clarity in the subjects," she added.

As second term was held in a subjective mode, it was surely difficult to give term 2, "Since I have been preparing for the JEE exams where we face objective type questions, I had to dedicate my time to familiarise with the format of the subjective paper in the Term 2 board exams. All my subjects teachers in school, guided me throughout my preparation. Given the online studies, my parents made sure constantly supervise my performance and improve on my shortcomings," she added.

Further she advices, "Being sincere and honest in our preparation is the ultimate key to fulfill our goals. Rigorous practice helps in building confidence and also in managing our time well in the exam."

