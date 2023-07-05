 Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Provide Free Tailoring Classes For Women; Here's How To Apply
The initiative focuses on imparting technical skills and vocational training in tailoring to open avenues for self-employment.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pexels

The Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is starting tailoring and sewing classes free of cost for women and girls. The civic body assures that candidates will be given high-quality training in sewing and related subjects, facilitated by the well-known District Industrial Training and Education Council, authorized by the state government.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has been actively implementing various welfare schemes for women’s empowerment under the guidance of the Social Development Department. This initiative focuses on imparting technical skills and vocational training in tailoring to open avenues for self-employment.

Details of courses

The admission for the vocational courses in the semester of 2023-24 will be open from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. Two courses are available:

1.Sewing-Cutting vocational course: Requires a 7th-grade educational qualification and covers making 30 types of garments for children, women, and men.

2.Blouse-making specialization course: Requires an 8th-grade educational qualification and passing the Sewing-Cutting examination.

How to apply

Interested women and girls residing in the NMMC area can apply for the tailoring course at the following locations:

1.Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Tailoring Class: Location: Dattaguru Nagar, N.M.M.P., Library, 2nd Floor, Sector 15, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Mobile No. of class teacher: 9867185830.

2.Old Gram Panchayat Office: Location: Khairane-Bonkode, Navi Mumbai. Mobile No. of class teacher: 9769901354.

For further information, interested individuals can also contact the Social Development Department Office at the given address – 1st Floor, Belapur Bhawan, Sector 11, CBD, Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

