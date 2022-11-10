Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold painting competition for students

NMMC Headquarters | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be hosting two events--painting and dancing--on Children's Day on November 14. The events will be held under the guidance of Rajesh Narvekar, the civic chief.

The events are part of the civic agency's plan to beautify city with public participation ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2023. Last year, the city ranked third in the cleanliness survey.

For the painting competition, students will have to colour two dustbins; it was decided in line with the idea of teaching them waste segregation.

To participate in this competition, students should take 2 waste bins and take their pictures and paint them artistically in different ways keeping in mind the concept of wet waste (green bin) and dry waste (blue bin).

There is no restriction on any subject while painting the garbage cans. After painting, take a photo again and upload the before-painting and after-painting photos on social media.

While uploading the photo it is mandatory to tag all the official social media handles of the Municipal Corporation i.e. Facebook (@NMMConline), Twitter (@NMMConline), and Instagram (nmmconline). Similarly, hashtags #HaraGeelaSookhaNeela and #SwachhataKeDoRang must be used while uploading photos.