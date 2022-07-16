Navi Mumbai: NMMC to create awareness for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed a committee under the guidance of the additional commissioner Sujata Dhole to create awareness among citizens to hoist tri-colour at their premises under the national campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga''.

The civic body will use various media and ensure the availability of Tri-Colour in the city.

As per the guidelines of the central and state governments, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is being implemented from August 11 to August 17, 2022 to mark the 75th Independence Day under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the initiative, it is expected to hoist the tricolor on the maximum number of houses in the NMMC area as well as offices and establishments. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has instructed to use various media to create public awareness for active participation from each and every citizen.

While celebrating the 75th Indian independence, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is being implemented with the aim of proudly remembering the glorious history of India, with the intention that the memory of the Indian freedom struggle should remain eternally alive in the minds of the people and the spirit of patriotism should remain in their hearts.

The civic body has also requested to follow the rules while hoisting a tri-color. According to Rule 1.2 of the Indian Flag Act, 2002, citizens of India are given the right to hoist the flag at their homes, offices, factories, school buildings at various places on national holidays.

However, while hoisting the flag and even after that, it is necessary to follow the rules of the Indian Flag Code and the municipal commissioner has also directed that wide public awareness should be created for the information of the citizens from the municipal level.

According to the flag code, the national flag can be made from polyester, wool, spun, wool along with khadi. Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, citizens can purchase these flags themselves and also gift them to each other.

Similarly, various industries, organizations can also provide flags through their CSR funds. Citizens can post selfies with the national flag to show their respect and love for the Indian national flag, as well as show their patriotism by wearing the metal flag, as well as visiting each other on social media.