Thane: TMC to fly tricolour in 5 lakh houses under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Thane: As per the suggestion of the Central and state governments, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Home Tricolour) campaign will be implemented in Thane from August 11 to August 17, 2022.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma has decided to hoist the tricolour in five lakh houses in the city.

The Municipal Commissioner has recently instructed the officials to hold a review meeting with all the department heads of the corporation and encourage every citizen of the city to actively participate in this campaign.

Dr Vipin Sharma said, "The plan is to hoist 5 lakh flags in the city under the 'Har Ghar Jhanda' campaign on the occasion of Independence Day."

From August 11 to August 17, 2022, private establishments, cooperative societies, and educational institutions will raise awareness of their buildings.

Citizens will also voluntarily raise the national flag at their own homes in compliance with the flag code. Citizens will soon be provided national flags at the headquarters and ward committee level on behalf of TMC to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.