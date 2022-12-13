Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts measles-rubella vaccination drive for children in 4 impacted areas

Navi Mumbai: Children receiving measles-rubella vaccine | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Keeping in view the increasing cases of measles in different cities in the state, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar of NMMC held a special meeting with the Vaccination Task Force and decided to give one additional dose of measles-rubella vaccine to children between 9 months and 5 years and zero doses of MR vaccine to children aged 6 months to 9 months in case of new cases of measles.

Based on the decision, the civic health department started additional vaccination drives in four impacted areas namely Juhugaon, CBD Belapur, Karave, Pawne.

As part of it, a total of 1596 additional doses were given at 19 booths in Pawne Urban Primary Health Center area, and 60 zero doses and 1405 additional doses were given at 17 booths in the Juhugaon Urban Primary Health Center area.

Similarly, 59 zero doses and 1025 additional doses have been given at 20 booths in Karave Urban Primary Health Center area and 59 zero doses and 1162 additional doses have been given at 27 booths in CBD Belapur Urban Primary Health Center area.

Thus, a total of 178 children have been vaccinated with zero dose and 5188 children with additional dose, i.e. a total of 5366 children.