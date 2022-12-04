Navi Mumbai: PMC commissioner interacts with students, teachers and parents to raise awareness for measles vaccination

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Panvel: In order to stop the spread of the measles among children, Ganesh Deshmukh, the Panvel Municipal Commissioner, visited another school and interacted with the students about the value of immunisation. In Taloja's National Urdu Primary and Secondary School, he spoke with parents, teachers, and students as part of a campaign to raise awareness. After they returned home, the municipal commissioner urged the students to talk to and persuade their parents to get vaccinated against the measles and rubella.

While interacting with them, the civic chief Deshmukh said that all citizens should be vigilant to prevent the spread of Measles and Rubella. “Earlier, we defeated Covid, now it is important to create awareness in the locality to defeat Measles and Rubella. It is important for children who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated,” said Deshmukh.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh informed the present students about the side effects of not vaccinating against measles and the benefits of vaccination.

Chief Medical Officer In-charge Dr. Rehana Mujawar explained the symptoms of measles-rubella in a language the students could understand and explained its remedies. She also advised giving the first dose of measles when the baby completes 9 months and the second dose from 16-24 months. It was informed that children up to five years of age who did not take this dose are being dosed.

From Monday (December 5) Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and health workers (ANM) will conduct a survey of children aged 0-5 years in all the wards of the municipal area and vaccinate them.