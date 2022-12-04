Navi Mumbai: CREDAI announces Mega Property Expo at Khandeshwar

CREDAI announces Mega Property Expo at Khandeshwar |

Navi Mumbai: The CREDAI BANM Raigad is holding the sixth mega property exhibition from Friday at Khandeshwar,where as many as 75 developers from the city with over 150 projects are expected to participate. The organiser is expecting that over 75,000 home buyers will visit the four-day property exhibition.

“Developers will come up with projects ranging from Rs19 lakh in affordable segment to Rs. 3.5 crore for premium customers,” said Jitu Jagvani, President of BANM Raigad, adding that they are holding the Property Expo 2022 with a theme “The City of Dream” from November 9.

The affordable segment homes will be available in Khopoli, Karjat and Panvel.

The last five years of the exhibition were quite successful and the exhibition has scaled new heights with focused and customer centric property displays that led to greater customer confidence and larger footfalls year after year,” said Mr Jagvani. “We expect to seal around 500 feats booking during the four days' business,” he said.

According to the organiser, with a number of infrastructure projects like MTHL and Navi Mumbai Metro, the city has become one of the sought-after destinations for home buyers. “The city is cleanest in the MMR, quality of educational institutions, good health care facility,” said one of the organising members.

Apart from Minister for Industries in Maharashtra Uday Samant, local MLA Prashant Thakur and civic officials from Panvel Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will visit the exhibition, said the organiser.