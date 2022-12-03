Navi Mumbai: NMMC to appoint Skill Training Service Provider, 7,500 youths to be trained

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has floated an expression of interest for the selection of Skills Training Service Provider to conduct Skill Development Programs (SDP) in Navi Mumbai. The civic body has planned to train around 7,500 men and women in its jurisdiction in 41 different types of skills.

The vocational training programme will focus on demand-driven skill development among youths, so that they can get a job soon after completion of the short-term programme.

From customer care executive to foreign language, the civic body will provide a total of 41 different types of skills that can be completed from 5 days to 100 days. “The purpose of the skill development programme is to make youth capable of getting a job post-completion of the programme,” said an official of the social welfare department of NMMC.

The appointed training provider will have to develop the course curriculum as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines or industry standards. Even the training provider organisation will have to submit the progress report to NMMC during the training session fortnightly. Even they have to submit the attendance of participants on a monthly basis.

If required, the training provider will have to explain about the skills to the participant and their families and make them ready to attend the programme. As per the tender document, the training provider will have to make arrangements for venues and other materials required for the training.

The training programme has been categorised into three sections and the civic body will pay from Rs 35 to Rs 49 for per hour per trainee.

A number of new skills have been added to match the current requirement in the industry. “Social media executive, manager waste management, mobile phone repair, retail sales, customer care executive, among others, are part of the training programme,” said the official. He added that all the training will be provided free of cost.