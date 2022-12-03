Navi Mumbai: Panvel Traffic Unit switches to action mode; destroys 47 high-volume silencers

Navi Mumbai traffic police destroys high-volume modified silencers: Representative image | FPJ photo

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel unit of Navi Mumbai Traffic Police cracked down on two-wheelers that modified high-volume silencers. A total of 47 high-volume silencers were crushed with the road roller at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Panvel on Friday.

Police said that modifying silences with high volume is not permissible. However, many of the bikers install it for a thrill. But this causes trouble for other motorists. Following a special drive conducted by the Panvel unit of Navi Mumbai traffic police, 47 seized high-volume silencers were crushed by a road roller under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Tirupati Kakade, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Nale of Panvel Traffic Police Branch and the team.

“Young children ride bikes with high-volume silencers. To curb and control noise pollution caused by such bikes, a campaign has been launched to remove the loud silencers installed on the bikes. This action will continue. Those who have installed modified silencers on their vehicles should remove it themselves. Strict action will also be taken against garage owners who install such silencers,” Senior PI Traffic, Sanjay Nale.