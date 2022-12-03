Navi Mumbai: Owe villagers demand to be comprehended in no-liquor zone

PMC | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: After the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) adopted the resolution of the erstwhile Kharghar Gram Panchayat, to maintain the status of a no-liquor zone of the Kharghar node, the villagers of Owe have demanded to be included in the jurisdiction of the no-liquor zone. The civic body maintained the Kharghar Gram Panchayat jurisdiction as a no-liquor zone.

According to residents, over the period, the population of the node has grown and Kharghar has spread beyond the erstwhile Panchayat. So, the new jurisdiction of the no-liquor zone should include the new areas.

However, they lauded the decision of the general assembly of the PMC to ban the sale of liquor in the retail and wholesale markets in the Kharghar Panchayat areas.

A letter in this regard has been written to the commissioner of the civic body. Praveen Mhatre, a resident said, “In 2005, the Kharghar Gram Panchayat had passed a resolution to ban liquor in the entire Kharghar village and colony which comprises sector-1 to sector-21 of Kharghar. The ban did not include the other areas as they come under Owe Gram Panchayat. On 28th November, the administrative General Assembly of PCMC gave its approval to ban the sale of liquor in retail and wholesale markets in Kharghar Gram Panchayat. However, no decision was taken regarding Owe.”

He added, “There are around 5 major colleges and around 10 schools in the area and we need to stop the sale of liquor in the whole of Kharghar,".