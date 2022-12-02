Navi Mumbai: CIDCO speeds up work of remaining 6 stations on Metro Line-1, plans to commission full line at one go

In Navi Mumbai, the work on six stations from the Belapur end is in full swing. | File

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sped up the work on the remaining six stations after the Navi Mumbai Metro project has received financial backing of Rs 500 crore. At present, the work on six stations from the Belapur end is in full swing and expected to be commissioned very soon.

After the financial closure of the Navi Mumbai metro, the planning agency CIDCO has sped up the work on the remaining stretch of phase one of the project. Line-1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro is 11.1 km long, with 5.4 km completed from the Taloja end.

CIDCO is planning to open the full stretch of the Metro line in one go

According to sources, CIDCO is planning to open the full stretch of the Metro line in one go. "The work of the remaining six stations is in full swing and expected to meet the next deadline," said an official close to the project, requesting anonymity.

Last week, the Navi Mumbai Metro project of CIDCO received financial backing as it signed an agreement with the ICICI Bank for a line credit of Rs. 500 crore. Following the line of credit sanctioned by ICICI Bank, the financial closure process for the Metro Line-1 project has been completed.

The estimated cost of the Metro Line-1 project is Rs. 3,400 crores, of which Rs. 2,600 crores have already been invested by CIDCO, Rs. 500 crores have been borrowed from a bank as a line of credit, and the remainder will be met by CIDCO internal accruals.

This project will give the best travel option to citizens

"Considering the importance of the Metro Project in the internal connectivity of Navi Mumbai, this project will give the best travel option to citizens and boost the real estate sector," said a senior CIDCO official.

At present, the finishing work of stations at CBD Belapur Terminal, CIDCO Science Park, Utsav Chwok, and Sector 14 in Kharghar is in full swing. Line-1 runs for 11.1 kilometres from Belapur to Pendhar and has 11 stations.

However, approximately 5.4 kilometres from Pendhar to Central Park in Kharghar are complete and ready for use. All necessary clearances, including CMRS, have been obtained for a 5.4-kilometer stretch beginning at Pendhar. "Work on the remaining 6 stations is in full swing, and the complete line is expected to be commissioned very soon," said the official.