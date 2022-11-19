Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts a special survey to check measles cases if any | NIH Medline Plus

Amid the increasing number of children infected with measles in Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a special survey by visiting each household to find out if there are any suspected cases of measles.

The survey will be completed by November 30, and during that period, health workers will visit homes and check up to 5 years old babies whether they have been vaccinated or not. “Considering the present situation in other places, the NMMC is on alert mode, and a special survey has been undertaken till November 30 by the Civil Health Centre to find suspected measles patients in the municipal jurisdiction,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the civic chief, Rajesh Narvekar, has appealed to citizens to share the proper information about children up to the age of five with health workers. He also asked to take vaccination at the earliest and it is free of cost and available at all health centres.

