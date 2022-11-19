Mumbai: Another measles death in city

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: Of the nine suspected measles death reported in Maharashtra, eight have occurred in Mumbai and one in Bhiwandi. The number of confirmed cases have now risen to 176.

A 10-month-old girl from Govandi succumbed on Nov 3 but the BMC discovered the death only on Nov 18. The child died while being transferred to another hospital for treatment.

She was admitted on Nov 2 after she complained of breathlessness. However, she died in transit when the parents decided to shift her to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to citizens to vaccinate their children aged nine months to five years. Currently, two children are on ventilator in the city.