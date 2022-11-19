Thane: TMC records 11 measles cases | NIH Medline Plus

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recorded five cases of measles in Kausa, four in Shil, and two each in Mumbra and N M Galli between October 1 and November 18.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed that an extensive house-to-house survey be conducted within the limits of Kausa and Shil health centres around the clock for the next seven days in order to contain the spread.For this, additional manpower will be made available in order to tackle the measles in the city.

In describing the disease, Bangar said that it takes ten days from the onset of symptoms of measles to recovery. The survey in Shil and Kausa will be conducted in phases of five days each.

Vaccinated children do not get measles

Informing people about the importance of vaccination Bangar said: "Parents should vaccinate children who are not yet vaccinated. Vaccinated children do not get measles, and the child recovers without any danger. This is the only reason vaccination is necessary."

Bangar has appealed and also instructed the private doctors to form a WhatsApp group of all private doctors working in local areas and medical officers of civic health centers.

He has also made it mandatory for the concerned doctor to record the number of relatives of the patient with measles-like symptoms who came to him for treatment and share it immediately on the WhatsApp group.

Isolation rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

TMC has also set up an isolated room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, and if required, it will also come with one more centre at the parking plaza. Also, the civic body has set up an intensive care unit available for children.

The Thane civic body commissioner chaired a meeting with additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, and coordinator of health centres Dr. Rani Shinde on issues such as increasing vaccination, deployment of mobile vaccination teams, and speeding up measles and rubella vaccination of children in anganwadis and balwadis in the TMC area.

Bangar said that TMC is taking care to avoid shortages of beds and medicines. The survey work will continue for 24 hours and 7 days. There will be no break in it.

Citizen should cooperate

"It is important for all citizens to cooperate with vaccination to curb the spread." To create awareness about diseases and vaccination, TMC will hold daily meetings within the boundaries of two health centers, namely Shil and Kausa. Also, it is a request to get the children vaccinated immediately. The vaccination is available at all civil health centres and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. If anyone is experiencing the symptoms of measles, they should contact the health centre immediately. Measles can be cured quickly with treatment. "If delayed, it can be dangerous," said Bangar.

Symptoms of Measles

If a person or kid has symptoms like a fever, cold, cough, red eyes, sore throat, weakness, limb pain, or white spots inside the mouth, visit the doctor and take medicines as per the doctor's advice.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner of TMC, said, "If any citizen gets measles-like symptoms, they should immediately contact the nearest health centre of TMC without wasting time on home remedies."