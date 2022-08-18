Navi Mumbai: NMMC shuts Covid vaccination camp at superstores

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has stopped the vaccination in all seven D Marts from early this week and now it will focus on housing societies. Even the vaccination at two Malls in Nerul and Vashi will be available in the second half of the day for precautionary doses of Covid-19.

More than 21,000 citizens have so far been inoculated with the Covid vaccine at seven superstores in Nerul, Seawoods, Belapur, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli and Inorbit Mall in Vashi and Nexus Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Nerul.

According to senior civic officials, the vaccination centres at seven D Mart superstores began on July 22-23 from 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays from Monday to Friday and from 9 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The civic body had also offered prizes through a lucky draw that was held on August 15. A total of 27 winners, 3 winners from each centre were given prizes.

The civic body has already been operating vaccination centres at NMMC hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, Belapur, Turbhe, ESIC Hospital and 23 urban health posts across the city.

Now, the civic body will cover housing societies to vaccinate the maximum number of citizens. Union Health Department, under the 'Covid 19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' for a period of 75 days from July 15 to September 30, citizens above 18 years of age will be given free precautionary doses. Those who have completed 26 weeks or six months can take the precautionary dose.

“Additional vaccination camps are being organized at places like offices of housing societies, private hospitals, senior citizen recreation centres as per the demand to make it easier for citizens to take a precautionary dose,” said a senior civic official.

So far, a total of 13,85,067 citizens have received the first dose of Covid and 12,42,699 citizens have received both doses of Covid under the NMMC area. Similarly, a total of 1,66,454 citizens have taken a precautionary dose.