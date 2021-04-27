COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up ‘oxygen war room’ in Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up an ‘Oxygen War room’ at the civic headquarter in Belapur to monitor oxygen supply at all COVID Care centres and private hospitals where COVID patients are treated. Six employees have been deputed at the war room to address oxygen supply-related issues.

Following Nashik's incident of oxygen leakage, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar reviewed the oxygen supply in three civic COVID care centres, and other private and civic hospitals. After reviewing the situation, first the civic body increased the supply of oxygens at all places. “An ‘Oxygen War Room' has also been set up at the NMMC headquarters to take prompt action so as not to inconvenience the patients due to lack of oxygen. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Dr Babasaheb Rajale, a team of 6 persons has been deployed in the Oxygen War Room from 7 am to 11 am to check oxygen levels at all hospitals and COVID Care Centre. Also, if there is a problem, the necessary measures are being taken to get rid of the available oxygen reserves,” said an official.

At present ICU and ventilator beds are being operated at CIDCO Exhibition Center at Vashi, Dr. DY Patil Hospital at Nerul and MGM Hospital Kamothe. Apart from this, oxygen beds have to be supplied to CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, Radhaswami Satsang and Dedicated Covid Health Centers at Export House in Turbhe. Similarly, COVID patients are being treated in 26 private hospitals in the municipal area and the oxygen supply is also being monitored by the corporation.

The stock of oxygen that comes in the tanker from the MIDC directly from the manufacturer is stored in the cylinders of the local suppliers and is distributed. The civic employees, who work there 24x7, after receiving the supply of oxygen do the refilling and distribution process.

In addition, the process of setting up a portable oxygen generator plant has been started to alleviate the shortage of oxygen.