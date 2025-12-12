Navi Mumbai News: Vashi APMC Market Halts Tommy Atkins Mango Imports After Poor Response; Malawi Varieties Unavailable As Traders Await Keitt And Kent

Imported Tommy Atkins mangoes at Vashi APMC failed to impress buyers, prompting traders to stop further procurement this season | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 12: The much-anticipated Tommy Atkins mango consignment that arrived at the Vashi APMC market last week has turned out to be a letdown, prompting traders to halt all further imports of the variety.

Adding to the uncertainty in the imported mango segment, the popular Malawi mangoes — usually a December–January staple in India — will not be available this season. With two major varieties already off the shelves, wholesalers and retailers are now pinning their hopes on premium African varieties Keitt and Kent.

Poor Quality and Taste Led to Sluggish Sales

According to traders, Tommy Atkins failed to meet consumer expectations due to inconsistent ripening and a lack of sweetness, leading to sluggish sales across the market.

“Last year too, the response was poor. This year we brought only 200 boxes, each weighing around 3 kg. Even that stock was sold with great difficulty. The public didn’t like the quality or taste, so we decided not to order any further shipment,” said Sanjay Pansare, director of the fruit market.

Malawi Mangoes Unavailable This Season

The absence of Malawi mangoes has further tightened supply. “We depended heavily on Malawi mangoes during December–January. But this year, manufacturers claimed that the produce was of substandard quality. Moreover, many trees were chopped,” Pansare added.

Market Shifts Focus to Keitt and Kent Mangoes

With demand remaining strong during the ongoing wedding season, the market is now awaiting the arrival of Keitt and Kent mangoes, expected later this month.

“Imported mangoes are mostly bought by premium customers, especially as return gifts in weddings. Last year, we received Kent mangoes for the first time, priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,700 per 4-kg box, and they received a good response. We are hoping for the same this year. The Kent season typically lasts 15–20 days, after which Alphonso from Ratnagiri arrives. But this year, Alphonso may arrive late due to extended rains,” Pansare said.

