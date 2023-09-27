Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Routine For Property Tax Employees To Achieve Revenue Target

Strict action will be taken against property tax defaulters | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: In order to achieve the ₹800 crore property tax collection target, the Property Tax Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided on a weekly working routine for its department. Now, the workforce of the property tax department will work two days in the office, two days of arrears recovery, and one day on the confiscation/ seizure of property tax defaulters.

In the budget 2023-24, NMMC set a target of ₹800 crores in property tax collection during the financial year. However, the first six months of the current financial year will be completed in three days and the civic body has collected only ₹235 crores.

Since a major part of the tax has to be collected in the remaining months, the additional municipal commissioner who also holds the Property Tax department held a special meeting of the department on Tuesday to speed up the collection.

Strict action against violators

During the meeting, Mrs. Dhole warned of strict action against those employees who are found lax in their work. She clarified that she would personally review the work done by the employees every week and directed officials to work keeping in mind the target of ₹800 crores.

“Property tax is the main source of revenue of NMMC and a number of development works and quality of services are provided with the tax collection money. So, the municipal Mr. Rajesh Narvekar has a close eye on property tax recovery proceedings.

NMMC collected over ₹600 crore of property tax last year

In the last financial year, for the first time, the civic body collected more than ₹600 crore of property tax. In fact, it surpassed the revised estimate of property tax collection a day before the end of the financial year. The revised estimate was ₹575 crore.

“The property tax department is an important department of the corporation and the importance of having the opportunity to work in this department should be known to the relevant officers and employees,” said Mrs Dhole. She added that everyone should use their full potential in the work as their work will be evaluated weekly.

NMMC property tax collection in last four financial years

2019-20: ₹558 crore

2020-21: ₹534 crore

2021-22: ₹526 crore

2022-23: ₹606 crore

