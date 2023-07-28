Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down On Industrial Units Tax Defaulters, Attaches Properties Of 158 Violators

Representative image |

In the last two weeks, the Property Tax Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has attached the properties of around 158 property tax defaulters from small-scale industrial units of Trans-Thane Creek (TTC). The civic body will continue stern action against defaulters, said the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

In the second week of July, the civic body warned small-scale industrial units of TTC to pay property tax or ready to face action.

Following the attachment action, around 87 defaulters paid their original property tax amount averaging more than ₹1.5 crores as an installment and some defaulters have submitted post-dated cheques and have shown interest in paying the arrears.

NMMC expected to recover ₹148 crores

The civic body is expected to recover around ₹148 crores in property tax arrears from around 424 small-scale industrial units of TTC. Out of 424 defaulters, only 122 defaulters paid the original property tax amount which is approximately ₹36 crores. However, the majority of them are still avoiding paying taxes. Around 302 property tax owners from small-scale industries have not paid their principal amount of property tax.

In April, the supreme court directed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units.

NMMC won a 22-year-old battle against a section of entrepreneurs of small-scale industrial units of TTC as the Supreme Court allowed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units.

Next hearing scheduled on Aug 2

While giving the order on April 19, the Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, it has directed small-scale entrepreneurs to clear all dues before the next hearing or the court will not hold the hearing. “If small entrepreneurs do not pay all outstanding property tax within the intervening period, the Supreme Court will not hold the next hearing. Similarly, the court also ordered NMMC to seal the property of defaulters,” said a senior civic official.

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has warned that small entrepreneurs should not let the municipal corporation seal their property if they do not pay the arrears of property tax.

“Property tax is the biggest source of revenue of the Municipal Corporation and only through this is it possible for the corporation to provide quality civic facilities to the citizens,” said a senior civic official.

