Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues Warning To Small-Scale Industrial Units For Evading Property Tax

Navi Mumbai: The Property Tax Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has warned a large number of small-scale industrial units of Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) to pay property tax or be ready to face action. The civic body has warned that it will seal the properties of defaulters.

The civic body is expected to recover around ₹148 crore in property tax arrears from around 1,650 small-scale industrial units of TTC. A few of them paid their outstanding taxes. However, the majority of them are still avoiding paying taxes.

In April, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units.

NMMC's battle with property tax defaulters

NMMC won a 22-year-old battle against a section of entrepreneurs of small-scale industrial units of TTC as the SC allowed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units. The court has directed the entrepreneurs to clear all dues before the next hearing (August 2) or the court will not hold the hearing.

The court has also ordered NMMC to seal the property of defaulters, said a senior civic official.

As per the data available with the Property Tax department, there are around 1,650 small entrepreneurs in its jurisdiction and 424 of them have not paid even a single penny tax. However, the remaining have paid partially. The civic body will collect around ₹148.61 crore.

“The property tax holders were expected to pay the arrears by June 30 along with this half-yearly payment. However, it is observed that there is very little response from the small entrepreneurs,” said an official from the Property Tax department.

Property tax as biggest revenue

The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has warned that small entrepreneurs should not let the municipal corporation seal their property if they do not pay the arrears of property tax.

“Property tax is the biggest source of revenue of the Municipal Corporation and only through this is it possible for the corporation to provide quality civic facilities to the citizens,” said a senior civic official.