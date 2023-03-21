 Navi Mumbai: NMMC to meet property tax collection targets will play drums in front of defaulters
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Amit Srivastava

After sending notices, putting hoardings and disseminating information through social media, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is now using drummers for the recovery of pending property taxes. The civic body has hired drummers to play drums in front of the defaulters.  

Despite making all efforts to meet the target of ₹575 crores property tax collections of the total estimated tax collection of ₹804 during 2022-23, till last week, the civic body had already collected ₹495 crores. Now, the civic body has to collect the remaining ₹80 cores by March 31 to meet the revised target.

The civic body will get GST reimbursement of around 1400 crore from the state government. After GST, property tax is another major source of revenue for the civic body and it has been putting effort to increase its collection.

During the budget for the financial year 2022-23, the civic body has set a target of ₹804 crore for property tax collection. As the civic body had expected to get additional properties through Lidar Survey. However, the civic body could not get new property details and property tax collection was severely affected.

On Monday, the civic body sealed many properties in Turbhe ward and also beat drums to shame the defaulters in public.

Interest waivers and discounts

NMMC has also come up with an amnesty scheme to provide interest waivers on pending property taxes for 45 days. The scheme was announced on February 15, 2023. From March 16 to 31, the property owners will get a 50% discount on the penalty for the delayed payment.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) also issued notices to 1398 property owners in the CIDCO area, and around 100 notices in the Taloja MIDC area. The municipal commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh has directed officials for a direct recovery action from commercial property taxpayers. In the last 11 days, since the civic body started sealing properties, it has collected over ₹9.5 crores of property taxes. 

