Navi Mumbai: Flying Rani wins NMMC one-act play competition

Navi Mumbai: The one-act 'Flying Rani' of Kalamanthan, Thane won the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) state-level competition of One-Act Play with a prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate.

From 40 one-acts in the preliminary round, a total of 15 one-acts were selected for the grand finale.

Airoli MLA Ganesh who was present at the prize distribution ceremony said, "Any art is always beneficial for the overall development of a person and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is doing a good job by providing a platform to the talents by holding various competitions and activities."

He opined that Navi Mumbai is a cultural city.

The final round of this competition was judged by the well-known director Kumar Sohoni and Vijay Kenkare as well as famous actress Ila Bhate.

20 organisations participated

A total of 20 theatre organizations from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad participated in the preliminary round and showcased their talent.

An official informed, “Out of the 39 one-act plays, 15 best one-act plays have been selected for the final round and the grand finale of the one-act play competition will be concluded on March 16 from 10 am at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 17.”

