Navi Mumbai: Grand finale of NMMC's one-act play competition kicks off | Sourced photo

Navi Mumbai: After holding the state-level children's theater competition successfully, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is holding the grand finale of state-level one-act competition. The grand finale started on Thursday at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

The inauguration of the grand finale was started by worshiping Nataraja idol by senior theater and film director Kumar Sohoni.

The Sports and Cultural Affairs Department of the NNMC is conducting the event.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Nitin Narvekar, Deputy Commissioner of Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Somnath Potre, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar, Sports Officer Revappa Guruv as well as senior theater director Kumar Sohoni, Vijay Kenkare and actress Ela Bhate were present.

The preliminary rounds of the competition concluded at three centres namely Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nashik on March 10 and 11.

20 organisations participated

A total of 20 theatre organizations from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad participated in the preliminary round and showcased their talent.

An official informed, “Out of the 39 one-act plays, 15 best one-act plays have been selected for the final round and the grand finale of the one-act play competition will be concluded on March 16 from 10 am at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 17.”

The final round of this competition is being judged by the well-known director Kumar Sohoni and Vijay Kenkare as well as famous actress Ila Bhate.