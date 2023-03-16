 Navi Mumbai: Grand finale of NMMC’s one-act play on March 16 and 17
Navi Mumbai: Grand finale of NMMC’s one-act play on March 16 and 17

A total of 20 theatre organizations from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad participated in the preliminary round and showcased their talent.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Grand finale of NMMC's one-act play on March 16 and 17

The Sports and Cultural Affairs Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NNMC) is all set to host the grand finale of the State Level One Act competition on March 16 and 17 at Vishnudas Bhawe Auditorium in Vashi.

The preliminary rounds of the competition concluded at three centres namely Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nashik on March 10 and 11.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds state-level theatre competition
article-image

An official informed, “Out of the 39 one-act plays, 15 best one-act plays have been selected for the final round and the grand finale of the one-act play competition will be concluded on March 16 from 10 am at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 17.”

The final round of this competition will be judged by the well-known director Kumar Sohoni and Vijay Kenkare as well as famous actress Ila Bhate.

