Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Patil Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Warns More People Will Come To Mumbai If Demands Aren’t Met

Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Warns Of Fresh Hunger Strike In Mumbai On August 29

Mumbai witnessed a tense day on Friday as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil addressed his supporters from Azad Maidan, warning that if the state government did not act immediately on the reservation demand, more people would pour into the city in the coming days.

Throughout the day, hundreds of protestors gathered, many struggling to find basic amenities such as food, water, and toilets. He said that supporters complained that public conveniences had been locked and tea stalls outside were forcibly shut, leaving them with little access to essentials. Many families had no option but to sleep at railway stations or in their cars, waiting for clarity from the government.

VIDEO | Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's protest for Maratha quota continues in Mumbai.#MarathaReservation pic.twitter.com/NpfCyzQOpo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2025

At a press conference, Jarange lashed out at the administration for what he termed rubbish games and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government to grant reservation without further delay. “If we poor Marathas get reservation, we will not forget you. But if you extend the deadline by one day, the hunger strike will continue until our demands are met,” he said, adding that the government had both the power to grant quota and the power to suppress the agitation.

Visibly agitated, Jarange accused the authorities of being more useless than the British for failing to provide basic facilities to protestors. He told his supporters to maintain discipline, avoid confrontation, and not cause inconvenience to Mumbaikars. “Sleep at the stations, in cars, but do not trouble anyone. I will stay within my limits and work in peace. Send me to jail if you want, but I will not give up. Either give us reservation or shoot me,” he declared.

As night fell, the mood at Azad Maidan grew heavier, with many protestors still holding on to hope that the government would make a concrete announcement. Jarange’s warning that more people will come to the city if no action is taken has added to Mumbai Police’s concerns over crowd management and law and order in the coming days.