Maharashtra: Elimination round of 'Atal Karandak' single-act play tournament concludes in Raigad

Dignitaries inaugurating the competition | Sourced Photo

Actor, director and writer Deepak Pawar inaugurated the Raigad distrcit preliminary round of the prestigious Atal Karandak State Level Single-act Drama competition.

The competition was organised by Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board with All India Marathi Natya Praishad's Panvel Branch and autonomous college Changu Kana Thakur College.

Actor Rahul Vaidya was also present on the concluding day of the competition's first round on Sunday, November 20. Anmol Kher, the treasurer of the Marathi Theatre council, Chief of Culture Cell of Raigad district Abhishek Patwardhan, Co-coordinator Ganesh Jagtap, Chinmoy Samel, Nikhil Gore, Omkar Soshte, Kaustubh Soman and members and artists of SKT College and Team Atal Karandak were present on the occasion too.

A total of 21 one-act plays were performed in the Raigad district preliminary round on November 19 and 20.

The single-act drama competition is organised in order to encourage budding theatre artists and provide them a platform to showcase their talents. It is organised under the guidance of former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

President MLA Prashant Thakur, former House leader of the Panvel Municipal Corporation and Natya Parishad Vice President Paresh Thakur started the competition 'Atal Karandak Ekankika'.

Renowned, eminent and amateur artists are always attracted to this competition. Every year the competition gets a great response from the artists and audiences of the state.