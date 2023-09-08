Navi Mumbai: PMC Grants 100% Property Tax Exemption For All Ex-Servicemen & Their Widows

100% property general tax exemption will be given to all ex-servicemen and their widows residing in the PMC area | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to give a 100 percent exemption from general tax to all ex-servicemen and their widows living in the civic jurisdiction under Balasaheb Thackeray Ex-Servicemen Sanman Yojana'.

Around 55% contribution comes from the general of the total property tax paid by a citizen.

Exemption implemented on April 1, 2023

As per the decision of the general administration department of the Government of Maharashtra, 100 percent property general tax exemption will be given to all ex-servicemen and their widows residing in the PMC area under the “Balasaheb Thackeray Ex-serviceman and his widow wife tax exemption scheme". This exemption was implemented on April 1, 2023. Earlier, ex-servicemen used to get an 8 percent exemption in general tax.

However, the amount paid by ex-servicemen from April 2023 to August 2023 by ex-servicemen will be adjusted in the next year's property tax, said Ganesh Shete, DMC of the Property Tax department.

Meanwhile, DMC Shete has appealed to ex-servicemen to submit their applications on September 11 at Ward 'A' Kharghar, September 12 at Ward B Kalamboli, September 13 at Ward C Kamothe, and September 14 at Ward D Panvel to avail this concession between 11 am to 2 pm. frame

Criteria to get benefits

However, there are a few criteria to get the benefits. The said ex-serviceman should have been born in Maharashtra or should have been a continuous resident of the state for at least 15 years. For that, they need to submit a Domicile Certificate from the Competent Authority.

Ex-servicemen qualifying for tax exemption shall produce a certificate from the District Military Welfare Officer of the concerned district. Similarly, ex-servicemen eligible for tax exemption shall continue to be eligible for tax exemption for a single property in the state. Such declarations will be required to be submitted by them to the concerned District Soldier Welfare Officers.

In addition, the benefit of the said scheme will be payable till the survival of the concerned ex-serviceman and soldier's wife/widow. Also, in the case of unmarried martyred soldiers, this benefit will continue till the survival of their parents.

