 Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation May Waive Off Property Tax Of Ex-Servicemen, Their Widows
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation May Waive Off Property Tax Of Ex-Servicemen, Their Widows

Paresh Thakur, former leader of house at PMC, said that the soldiers spent their entire lives for the safety of the country and they must get due respect in society after their retirement.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to waive off property tax of ex-servicemen and their widows in its jurisdiction. The civic body will soon collect data on ex-servicemen by holding camps in all wards.

The corporation, which was formed in 2016, has been collecting property tax aggressively to fasten development works.

Paresh Thakur, former leader of house at PMC, met Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh and demanded that ex-servicemen and their widows should be given a 100 per cent exemption from property tax. He was accompanied by BJP district general secretary and former corporator Nitin Patil, Kharghar BJP worker Kiran Patil, Colonel Amarjit Singh Wadhawan, Commander Puranchand Chaudhary, Shiv Prasad Thapliyal, Gaje Singh, ex-serviceman Vijay Jagtap and others.

Thakur said that soldiers spend their lives for the safety of the country. They must get due respect in the society after their retirement.

“Looking at the financial situation of some ex-servicemen, it has been found that they have to face many problems. In such a case, giving a 100 per cent exemption from the property tax levied by the corporation to ex-servicemen and their widows for performing their national duty will give them great relief,” said Thakur.

“I have requested the municipal commissioner that necessary steps should be taken to give 100 per cent exemption from the property tax levied by the corporation to ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen,” he said.

Deshmukh said the civic administration will “correspond and follow up with the government regarding the waiver”.

He added that he will hold ward-wise camps in Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and other areas to get the number of ex-servicemen.

