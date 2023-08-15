Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Three New Civic Health Centre | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to enhance primary healthcare services for the residents of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the municipal corporation inaugurated three additional civic primary health centres on August 15. These centres are strategically located in Kamothe, Khanda Colony, and Kalamboli village.

According to the usual requirement, one public health centre should be available for every 50,000 individuals. Thus, PMC has been approved for 15 health centres to serve its population. Among these, nine civic health centres have already been established and have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

The unveiling of the new health centres took place in the presence of Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, who highlighted the civic body's commitment to delivering quality healthcare services through these primary health centres.

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation To Open 3 More Primary Health Centres

Substantial Budget Allocation for Health Services

Ganesh Deshmukh, PMC official, emphasized that a significant portion of this year's budget has been allocated to health services. Expanding the network of civic primary health centres was essential to accommodate a larger number of individuals seeking healthcare. PMC has already successfully established nine civic primary health centres and sub-centres earlier this year, and now the addition of three more centres furthers this initiative.

These newly established Primary Health Centres will offer a range of healthcare services, including health consultations, primary healthcare, emergency services, treatment for infectious and non-communicable diseases, high blood pressure and diabetes screening, fever clinics, antenatal and newborn care, routine immunization, Covid vaccinations, counseling services, and free diagnostic laboratory tests. Additionally, medicine services will be provided.

Dedicated Senior Citizen OPD

A special outpatient department (OPD) catering to senior citizens aged 60 and above will be available every day from 2 pm to 4 pm at the health centre.

Earlier in May, PMC inaugurated three health centres and three sub-centres, which garnered an overwhelming response. Within the first two months, more than 31,000 patients sought treatment. To cater to individuals returning from work late in the evening, PMC extended the OPD timings until 10 pm. Presently, specialist doctors are also available once a week for comprehensive care.