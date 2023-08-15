Panvel Municipal Corporation To Open 3 More Primary Health Centres

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

In view of the increasing population in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, Pritam Mhatre, the former opposition leader of the corporation, has been requesting the municipal commissioner to start a primary health centre within the municipal limits for the past few years. Now, the demand has been met as the three primary health centres will be inaugurated on August 15 at Kamothe, Kalamboli and Khanda Colony.

Mhatre pointed out to the municipal commissioner that the population in Panvel is increasing and citizens are not getting basic facilities and their health is a serious problem. He claimed that he had repeatedly requested the commissioner to set up primary health centres. “This is a very important matter from the point of view of the citizens living in the municipal limits. I repeatedly demanded the start of primary health centres so that the citizens could get better facilities by keeping the health services in order. Finally, three primary health centres will be inaugurated on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day,” said Mhatre.

These three primary health centers are to be started in Kamothe, Kalamboli and Khanda Colony. This will save the money of citizens going to private hospitals.

