Neerja Birla launches Mpower, holistic mental healthcare center in Pune

Mpower - a social enterprise-backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust, launched its latest Mpower-Center in Pune at the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital today. Located on 3rd floor, in the A Wing at Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, the Mpower Center was inaugurated by Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower.

Over the last two years, Maharashtra, including Pune, has seen growing cases of mental health concerns. Mpower through its BMC: Mpower 1:1 helpline has seen over 50,000 calls related to health anxiety, grief, addictions, and stress from across Maharashtra, highlighting the inclination of the people towards overcoming their mental health issues by seeking professional help, it said in a press statement.

Specifically in Pune which is also known as the IT & the start-up hub, there are many with an imbalance in work life, multi-tasking and burdened with the global financial situation, increasing the need for a holistic mental health service centre. The Mpower Center at the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in Pune will address this need and offer quality mental healthcare services to the residents of Pune and the surrounding vicinity, it said.

The Mpower Center in Pune will consist of a team of phycologists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, child, and adult psychiatrists, amongst others who will be offering counseling, therapy, and treatment in a safe and supportive environment. The Mpower Pune Center boasts of a 5000 sqft facility with 8 consulting rooms and 13 therapy rooms to ensure patient comfortability and confidentiality is maintained.

Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson said, “Today over 14 percent of India suffers from some form of mental health concern which is close to 20 crore people. The pandemic has further aggravated the crisis even more, within the first month of the lockdown itself, the number of people experiencing mental health issues went up by 20 percent. 80 percent of the people with mental disorders do not receive treatment for over a year, leaving the treatment gap as high as 83 percent. Our primary and most essential purpose at Mpower is to encourage people to talk about their mental health concerns and not be afraid to seek expert help. The Pune Center will focus on offering people from across society complete mental healthcare solutions, allowing anyone with mental health issues to overcome them and lead a productive life."

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister for the city of Pune Shri Ajit Pawar, said, “This is a step towards creating awareness about and addressing the mental health issues that persist among the population, especially the youth. Mpower has done some great work across Maharashtra.”

Also present at the launch, Rekha Dubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, said, “As caregivers, we see the struggles patients go through, and the toll it takes on their mental health. With the launch of Mpower Centre at the hospital, we look forward to offering holistic mental health services to our patients.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:11 AM IST